(Adds details from Federal Aviation Administration)
Oct 30 A Delta airliner returned safely
to Portland International Airport with possible engine trouble
on Friday, a Delta Air Lines statement said.
The crew of Delta Flight 1831 from Portland, Oregon, to Salt
Lake City, Utah, chose to return to Portland after receiving an
indication of a possible problem with one of the aircraft's
engines, the statement said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that
the flight "declared an emergency stating engine trouble."
The plane, a Boeing 757 with 169 passengers and six crew
members, landed without incident and taxied to the gate where
maintenance technicians evaluated it, Delta said.
The plane returned to the airport at 7 a.m. (1400 GMT),
nearly 40 minutes after taking off, according to the FAA and
FlightAware.com.
Fire and emergency personnel were standing by for the
plane's return. There were no injuries, according to Port of
Portland spokesman Steve Johnson.
Travelers were to be put on alternate flights, Delta said.
(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales, Barbara Goldberg, Joseph Ax,
Katie Reilly and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Writing by Suzannah
Gonzales; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Bill Trott)