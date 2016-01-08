By Courtney Sherwood
| KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. Jan 8 Seven employees of an
Oregon zoo contracted tuberculosis from three elephants in their
care in 2013, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said on Friday.
The staff members at the Oregon Zoo in Portland were
infected with a latent form of the respiratory illness and
therefore displayed no symptoms and were not contagious, a
report published by the CDC said.
The report was issued two days after a U.S. judge ordered
the CDC to release documents on tuberculosis in elephants to
animal-rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
Oregon health officials said the timing of the report was
unrelated to the lawsuit.
PETA sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,
parent of the CDC, last year. It sought release of data because
of what it said was a serious risk that elephants could spread
the potentially deadly disease to other elephants or to humans.
The CDC report on the outbreak pointed to a lack of research
about tuberculosis in elephants. It also called for improved
screening to detect the disease because the present method of
detection - taking cultures - may miss some cases or result in
false positives.
Jennifer Vines, deputy health officer for Multnomah County,
whose office worked with the CDC on its report, said the
investigation did not conclude that tuberculosis is highly
transmissible between elephants and people.
About 5 percent of captive Asian elephants in North America,
like the ones in Portland, are believed to have tuberculosis,
the CDC said. Human-to-elephant transmission was first
identified in 1996 and there have been a handful of cases in
recent years in Tennessee and elsewhere.
The outbreak prompted the Portland zoo to say it would
conduct more frequent tuberculosis tests of both animals and
staff through at least June 2016.
The outbreak was identified in May 2013 when a routine
annual check of elephants found that a 20-year-old bull named
Rama was infected.
Rama's father, 51-year-old Packy, also tested positive as
did Tusko, a 44-year-old former circus performer.
Public health officials do not know the cause of the
outbreak. The CDC said it was possible that a zoo volunteer
diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2012 may have spread the disease
to the elephants.
The zoo's other elephants were not infected, nor were
another roughly 100 people who were near the three sickened bull
elephants.
(Editing by Eric M. Johnson and Matthew Lewis)