SEATTLE May 16 A coastal Oregon county will
vote Tuesday on a ballot measure to block a proposed natural gas
terminal, the latest in a series of efforts to thwart energy
projects across the Pacific Northwest.
The measure would ban transport of fossil fuels not intended
for local use through Coos County, located about 200 miles (322
kms) south of Portland.
Backers have called the initiative a response to a $7.6
billion proposal by Calgary-based Veresen Inc, to build
a facility in the county where natural gas would be liquefied
and transferred to tanker ships for sale abroad. They have cast
the measure as a local refusal to contribute to global warming.
Should the ban pass, it could bring the county into conflict
with the administration of President Donald Trump. Gary Cohn,
head of the National Energy Council, in April singled out the
Veresen project as a priority for the administration.
The Coos County initiative is part of regional resistance in
the Northwest to fossil fuel projects that has seen the blockage
of several major export facilities.
Last year, the Lummi Nation Native American tribe and
environmental groups blocked an export terminal in Northwest
Washington state that would have moved Montana and Wyoming coal
to markets in Asia.
In January, Washington State denied a permit for a coal
export terminal in the city of Longview, citing concerns about
the financial viability of the project.
In February, bowing to pressure from activists, Seattle's
city council voted to divest approximately $3 billion from Wells
Fargo, citing concerns over the bank's support of the North
Dakota Access Pipeline, among other factors.
Passage of the Coos Bay measure would be another blow for
liquid natural gas projects on the West Coast, even as depots in
other areas of the country have moved forward.
Cheniere Energy Inc opened a port in Louisiana last
year and several other companies are set to open projects on the
Gulf Coast in 2018 and 2019. Dominion Energy Inc plans to
open the Cove Point LNG port in Maryland later this year.
(Reporting by Tom James, additional reporting by Valerie
Volcovici and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Patrick Enright and
Andrew Hay)