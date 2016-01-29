(Corrects number of checkpoint arrests to three, from six)

BURNS, Ore. Jan 28 The occupation by militia activists of a U.S. federal wildlife refuge in Oregon continued through Thursday, with four protesters still remaining holed up at the compound after the arrest of three others who left through law enforcement checkpoints, the FBI said. (Reporting by Peter Henderson in BURNS, Ore.; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)