Burns, Oregon Feb 1 The deeply divided town of Burns, Oregon, braced Monday for possible tension between demonstrators on both sides of an armed occupation of a federal wildlife refuge, days after one of the occupiers was shot dead by state police.

Only four people remain at the refuge after several were arrested or left last week.

Residents angered by the four-week presence of occupiers and their at-times armed supporters, started crowding the streets in front of the Harney County Courthouse late Monday morning, seeking to serve as a counter-protest to a noon (2000 GMT) demonstration called at the courthouse by supporters of the occupation.

"We're trying to make the militia leave our town," said Andrew Snyder, 20.

Like many here, Snyder agrees with the occupiers' goal of reducing federal control over western lands where cattle in this ranching area graze. But he says their occupation of the wildlife refuge is wrong and that they should continue their fight in the courts.

"I want to feel safe in my town," said Lindsay Davies, 37, a mother of three who says her young children are afraid of the armed protesters walking around the community.

"It feels like a threat when people are carrying guns and you see guns all over the place," said Davies, who works for the federal Bureau of Land Management. "I believe in the second amendment but it can be intimidating when you're out grocery shopping."

Tensions in the standoff remained high on Monday, days after Robert "LaVoy" Finicum, 54, a spokesman for the group that seized buildings at the refuge on Jan. 2, was killed by police during the arrests of occupation leader Ammon Bundy and several other protesters as they traveled on a highway. Bundy told remaining occupiers to go home after his arrest.

The occupation began when Bundy and at least a dozen followers stormed the refuge in a flare-up in the so-called Sagebrush Rebellion, a decades-old conflict over federal control of millions of acres and the fees charged to ranchers for grazing their cattle on government land. (Writing and additional reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California; Editing by Bill Trott)