BRIEF-Canadian Energy Services & Technology reports proposed offering of $300 mln senior unsecured notes
March 10 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber intends to sign a bill that would lower the state's public pension costs by more than $800 million over the next two years, a spokesman said on Wednesday after lawmakers in the state's House approved it.
The state Senate approved the bill, which forces savings largely by reducing cost of living increases for retired public-sector employees, earlier this month.
Spokesman Tim Raphael said Kitzhaber, a Democrat, would sign the legislation, which comes as state and local governments across the United States grapple with pension expenses and look for ways to pare them.
March 10 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp:
* Says public offering of 8.00 million common shares priced at $5.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. Treasury yields turned lower on Friday with benchmark yields receding from 12-week highs as data on domestic hiring last month came in stronger than analyst forecasts but fell short of even more upbeat views among traders.