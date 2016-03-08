March 8 The fatal shooting of LaVoy Finicum, one of the armed protesters who took over a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon in January, was "justified and necessary," Malheur County District Attorney Dan Norris said Tuesday.

Finicum was shot and killed Jan. 26 by Oregon State Police after he tried to flee a traffic stop targeting participants in the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Dan Grebler)