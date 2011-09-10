Sept 9 O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY.O) said it paid a one-time monetary penalty of $20.9 million to the U.S. Department of Justice regarding a probe relating to CSK Auto Corp's accounting practices prior to being acquired in 2008.

CSK accepted responsibility for the illegal conduct of certain CSK employees who were accused of willfully manipulating its earnings between 2001 to 2006, the DOJ said in a statement posted on its website.

The criminal investigation has resulted in charges against three former CSK executives, all of whom have pleaded guilty, the DOJ said.

O'Reilly shares closed at $67.29 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)