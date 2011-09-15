Sept 14 O'Reilly Automotive Inc. ( ORLY.O ) late on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.625 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.826 FIRST PAY 3/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.647 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/19/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 262.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)