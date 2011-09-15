BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments on Mead Johnson deal
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says sees 3 percent like for like revenue growth in 2017
Sept 14 O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY.O) late
on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
Bank of America and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.625 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.826 FIRST PAY 3/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.647 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/19/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 262.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says sees 3 percent like for like revenue growth in 2017
Feb 10 London property and investment company Great Portland Estates said it had sold the freehold of Rathbone Square to an entity owned by German real estate investment trust WestInvest Gesellschaft and property assets manager Deka Immobilien Investment for a headline price of 435 million pounds ($543 million).
Feb 10 Shell and partners will be able to expand the plant processing gas from the giant Ormen Lange field off Norway, the Norwegian oil directorate said on Friday.