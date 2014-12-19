BRIEF-Trevali announces deal to purchase Glencore's producing Rosh Pinah, Perkoa zinc mines
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
Dec 19 Orell Fuessli Holding AG
* To sell minority stake of 34 percent in Photoglob AG to Buchzentrum AG as of Jan. 1, 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1wJRSFh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 13 Novartis AG said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the company's experimental drug, kisqali, as a first-line treatment for a type of breast cancer in postmenopausal women, in combination with another breast cancer drug.
* Trevali announces agreement to purchase glencore's producing rosh pinah and perkoa zinc mines- creating a premier global zinc producer