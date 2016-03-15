Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
March 15 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc said it would pay $60 million to acquire the U.S. rights to its flagship obesity drug from partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co .
Orexigen said it had also entered into a deal with Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to sell the treatment in central and eastern Europe. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
April 10 German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.