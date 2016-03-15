March 15 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc said it would pay $60 million to acquire the U.S. rights to its flagship obesity drug from partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co .

Orexigen said it had also entered into a deal with Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to sell the treatment in central and eastern Europe. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)