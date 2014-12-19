BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
Dec 19 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc said European regulators recommended the approval of the drugmaker's obesity pill on Friday.
The European Commission is expected to give its decision on the drug in early 2015, the company said.
The drug, Mysimba, is already sold as Contrave in the United States by Orexigen's partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Clayton williams energy, inc. Announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with noble energy, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: