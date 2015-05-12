May 12 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc and
its partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said they were
terminating a trial assessing the cardiovascular safety of
obesity drug, Contrave.
Orexigen Therapeutics shares were down 12.5 percent in after
market trading after falling 13.6 percent in regular trading on
the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
The study was not being terminated due to the finding of any
benefit or harm, the companies said. The study's executive
steering committee recommended its termination.
A statement from Cleveland Clinic, which was conducting the
trial, said the study was being halted as unauthorized release
of trial data in March may have compromised the integrity of the
study.
Orexigen's stock soared after the company released data from
25 percent of the study in March and said the drug was superior
to its placebo group, while applying for a patent for Contrave.
But data from the next 25 percent of the study released on
Tuesday showed 55 cases of heart attacks, strokes and
cardiovascular deaths in patients taking Contrave, compared with
43 in the placebo group. (cle.clinic/1PhbmvG)
"These (new) results do not confirm cardiovascular benefits
of Contrave claimed by Orexigen in the patent application," said
Steven Nissen, who chaired the study's executive steering
committee.
The results were consistent with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's requirement that Contrave must not double
"cardiovascular events". But the inconsistency between the two
sets of data showed the risk in prejudgment of clinical trial
results, Nissen said.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)