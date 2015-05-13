(Adds details about Takeda dispute, updates shares)
May 12 A trial assessing the cardiovascular
safety of obesity drug Contrave, made by Orexigen Therapeutics
Inc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, was
terminated on Tuesday due to unauthorized release of study data.
A statement from Cleveland Clinic, which was conducting the
trial, said the study was being halted as unauthorized release
of trial data by Orexigen in March may have compromised the
integrity of the study.
Takeda has started a formal dispute process and is seeking,
among other things, Orexigen to pay the entire cost of the new
cardiovascular safety trial which is expected to begin later
this year.
Shares of Orexigen fell 12 percent in after-market trading
after falling 13.6 percent in regular trading on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday.
"We are currently evaluating the assertions made by Takeda
and believe they are without merit," Orexigen said in a
statement, adding that it intends to vigorously defend its
rights.
As these discussions are ongoing, we cannot further comment,
Takeda said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
The obesity drug, Contrave - which was co-developed by
Orexigen and Takeda, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration in last September.
Earlier on Tuesday, the companies said a post-approval
marketing study, assessing the cardiovascular safety Contrave
had been terminated on the recommendation of the trial's
steering committee.
Orexigen had released confidential data from 25 percent of
the study in March and said the drug was superior to its placebo
group, while applying for a patent for Contrave.
But data from the next 25 percent of the study released on
Tuesday showed 55 cases of heart attacks, strokes and
cardiovascular deaths in patients taking Contrave, compared with
43 in the placebo group. (cle.clinic/1PhbmvG)
"These (new) results do not confirm cardiovascular benefits
of Contrave claimed by Orexigen in the patent application," said
Steven Nissen, who chaired the study's executive steering
committee.
The results were consistent with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's requirement that Contrave must not double
"cardiovascular events". But the inconsistency between the two
sets of data showed the risk in prejudgment of clinical trial
results, Nissen said.
