Aug 28 Orexo : * Intends to conduct a private placement of shares to Swedish and international

institutional and strategic investors * announces the launch of a private placement of Orexo shares, including the 1,121,124 shares held in treasury by Orexo * The price for the shares will be determined through a book-building procedure initiated at 5.31pm CET on August 28, 2014 * The proceeds from the private placement are intended to finance the continued expansion of Zubsolv and Orexo's presence in addiction medicine * Danske Bank is acting as sole lead manager and bookrunner of the private placement Link to press release: here