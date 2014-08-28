BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
Aug 28 Orexo : * Intends to conduct a private placement of shares to Swedish and international
institutional and strategic investors * announces the launch of a private placement of Orexo shares, including the 1,121,124 shares held in treasury by Orexo * The price for the shares will be determined through a book-building procedure initiated at 5.31pm CET on August 28, 2014 * The proceeds from the private placement are intended to finance the continued expansion of Zubsolv and Orexo's presence in addiction medicine * Danske Bank is acting as sole lead manager and bookrunner of the private placement Link to press release: here
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.