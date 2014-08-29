Aug 29 Orexo : * Has successfully completed its private placement of approx. SEK 346.5M * The price in the private placement corresponds to a discount of less than

three percent compared to the closing share price on August 28 * Orexo AB today announces that its private placement of 2,493,046 Orexo shares has been completed * The placement included all Orexo shares held in treasury by the company in addition to newly issued shares Link to press release: here