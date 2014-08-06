BRIEF-Symetis announces capital increase of 55.8 million euros
* Capital increase of 55.8 million euros ($60.1 million), which may be increased to a maximum of 64.1 million euros if the overallotment option is exercised in full
Aug 6 Orexo : * Ox-mpi project returned to Orexo * Boehringer Ingelheim has decided to return the OX-MPI project to Orexo. The project aims to develop products based on specific inhibition of prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) in different disease conditions * Orexo is evaluating the results from Boehringer Ingelheim and when this is completed will make a final decision on the potential to continue the project with a new external partner * The return of ox-mpi from boehringer ingelheim has no direct impact on the
financial position of Orexo * The OX-MPI project is associated with an intangible fixed asset of MSEK 62 from the acquisition of Biolipox and this asset will be impaired if a final decision is taken to discontinue the project. Link to press release: here
* 2016 net profit rose 29 percent year-on-year to 2.277 billion roubles ($39.71 million)
* Cerenis therapeutics announces that CARAT phase 2 study data on CER-001 have been presented at ACC annual meeting 2017