BRIEF-Alphabet's Verily announces $800 mln investment by Temasek
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek
STOCKHOLM Nov 16 ** Mixed outcome for Swedish drug firm Orexo in patent infringement case vs Actavis relating two U.S. patents concerning Orexo's product Zubsolv, a tablet for treatment of opiod dependence. ** According to an order dated Nov. 15, issued by the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, the asserted claims of one of the patents are valid, while the other one is deemed invalid. [here ] ** Court says defendant infringes the asserted claims of the first patent. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)
* Philips and BSCHS (Bon Secours Charity Health System) announce 180 million dollar, long-term strategic partnership to support transformation of patient care and build healthier communities
* J&J says on investor call it has two year agreement not to sell on the open market any equity stake in actelion research and development unit