UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 12 Organic Farma Zdrowia SA
* Q4 2014 revenue 13.8 million zlotys ($3.8 million), up 21 percent year on year
* 2014 revenue 47 million zlotys, up 15 percent versus 2013
* 2014 consolidated revenue 65.2 million zlotys, up 24.4 percent versus 2013
* Q4 2014 consolidated revenue 18.6 million zlotys, up 36 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6140 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.