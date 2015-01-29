Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Mexican supermarket chain Soriana said on Thursday it would look to raise between $500 million and $600 million in capital and sell assets after announcing it would buy most of its rival Comercial Mexicana.
The company will look to sell between $100 million and $120 million of assets, Chief Executive Ricardo Martin told a conference call.
The two companies said on Wednesday that Soriana would buy 160 stores from Comercial Mexicana for $2.66 billion. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez and Christine Murray)
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.