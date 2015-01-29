Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MEXICO CITY Jan 28 Mexican supermarket chain Comercial Mexicana has agreed to sell the business and operation of 160 stores to rival Soriana for 39.19 billion pesos ($2.66 billion).
Comercial Mexicana, known locally as Comerci, said that the sale of the stores, including the mass-market Mega and Bodega Comercial Mexicana formats, will allow it to focus on its other brands where it sees greater growth opportunities.
($1 = 14.7212 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.