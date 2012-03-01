MELBOURNE, March 1 Orica Ltd, the
world's top maker of explosives for mines, has signed a deal to
take a 45 percent stake in an ammonium nitrate plant it will
build in Western Australia with Norway's Yara and
Apache Corp.
The joint venture aims to start construction on the 330,000
tonnes-a-year ammonium nitrate plant by mid-2012, looking to
supply the Pilbara region, where giants Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton mine iron ore.
Orica will manage sales and distribution, while Yara will
operate the plant.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)