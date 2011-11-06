* Sees "reasonably strong" momentum in mining services
* Sees Minova business improving in 2012
* Indonesia plant to start producing in January
* Shares jump 3.9% in weaker market
(Adds CEO comments)
MELBOURNE, Nov 7 Australian explosives maker
Orica Ltd is optimistic that 2012 will be less
challenging than the year just-ended, with strong explosives
demand from miners, a milder headwind from currency moves and
fewer one-off problems.
The upbeat outlook helped boost Orica's shares 3.9 percent
in a broader market that was down a touch.
Orica reported a 3.8 percent rise in annual profit on
Monday, slightly above forecasts, with ammonium nitrate sales
having picked up in the second half as mines in eastern
Australia recovered from floods.
The company, the world's largest producer of explosives used
in mines and construction, said it expects its profit to grow
again in 2012, helped by its new plant in Bontang, Indonesia,
which is due to start producing ammonium nitrate in January.
Chief Executive Graeme Liebelt, who will be handing over the
reins to former Newcrest Mining chief Ian Smith in
February, was sanguine about further uncertainty in global
conditions in the year ahead.
"Subject to that caveat, I think we go into 2012 with
reasonably good momentum," he told reporters, adding that
momentum was "quite strong" in the group's biggest business,
mining services.
"The key thing for us is that China continues to show
reasonable growth," he said.
Rising costs are likely to be the main challenge in 2012, he
said.
Orica believes performance at its struggling Minova
underground mining chemicals business, hit last year by a price
war in North America and weak volumes in China, bottomed in the
second half of 2011.
"We expect Minova to improve year on year -- I don't think
strongly, but at least some improvement," Liebelt said.
Orica's net profit rose to A$642.3 million ($665.3 million)
for the year to September from A$619 million a year earlier
excluding the Dulux paints business which it spun off in July
2010. That compared with analysts' forecasts of around A$621
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The mining services business reported 6 percent growth in
earnings, held back by floods in Queensland earlier in the year
which crimped demand from coal mines. Liebelt said there had
been a strong recovery in demand there in the fourth quarter.
He said Minova, where earnings fell 29 percent, was
constantly under review, but there was no deadline for deciding
whether to ditch the business that it bought five years ago for
A$857 million.
Orica's shares last traded up 3.9 percent at A$29.24, adding
to its outperformance of the broader market this year.
($1 = 0.965 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)