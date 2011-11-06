MELBOURNE Nov 7 Australian explosives maker Orica Ltd , reported a 3.8 percent rise in full-year profit, slightly above forecasts, as ammonium nitrate sales picked up in the second-half as Queensland mines recovered from floods.

The company said it expects its profit to grow again in 2012, underpinned by its new ammonium nitrate plant in Indonesia which is due to start up next month.

Net profit rose to A$642.3 million ($665.3 million) for the year to September from A$619 million a year earlier excluding the Dulux paints business which it spun off in July 2010.

That was above analysts' forecasts of around A$621 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Orica two weeks ago tapped former Newcrest Mining chief Ian Smith to take over from Graeme Liebelt as chief executive in March 2012.

($1 = 0.965 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)