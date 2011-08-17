SYDNEY Aug 17 Australia's Orica , the world's biggest explosives maker, said it will not reopen its Kooragang Island plant until authorities and the company are sure there will be no further chemical leaks like it had last week.

The company said in a statement a small amount of sodium chromate containing hexavalent chromium was released into the atmosphere from the site on August 8, traces of which were found in western parts of the nearby Stockton neighbourhood.

The New South Wales premier, Barry O'Farrell, has announced an independent inquiry into the Orica incident, which the company welcomed. It said it would co-operate fully with the investigations.

Orica said it had not received any reports of symptoms or ill health resulting from the chemical release from members of the community or its employees.

The clean-up and costs of alternative supplies of ammonia are not expected to have a material impact on Orica's earnings for 2011, it said. (Reporting by Ed Davies; editing by Sonali Paul)