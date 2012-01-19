LONDON Jan 19 British stockbroker Oriel Securities has hired three new bankers from former rival Evolution following Evolution's takeover by South Africa's Investec , as Oriel continues its push to strengthen its equity research department.

Oriel, which is one of a clutch of mid-sized investment banks operating in the City of London, said it had hired Harry Philips as an industrials analyst.

It also hired Rob Ellis as an industrials specialist salesman, and poached Guy Brown to work as an aerospace and defence analyst.

Many brokers have left Evolution after that company was bought out by Investec last year, and Evolution said in November that it would be cutting 60 jobs due to tough market conditions. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)