BRIEF-Terrafina concludes refinancing of $150 mln in secured credit loans
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
LONDON, March 26 British stockbroker Oriel Securities, which earlier this month said it had cut 18 posts, announced the hire of two new sales staff.
Oriel said it had hired Andrew Small from rival Evolution and Chloe Ponsonby from Altium Capital.
Oriel, which is one of a clutch of mid-sized investment banks operating in the City of London financial district, said earlier in March that it had made an encouraging start to the year and had won more market share. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.