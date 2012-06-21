* Chinese company resolves shareholder accusations of
securities fraud
* Settlement is one of the first in reverse merger cases
By Nate Raymond
June 21 Orient Paper Inc said Thursday
it has agreed to a $2 million settlement to resolve shareholder
accusations of securities fraud.
The deal marks one of the first settlements of cases
targeting Chinese companies that entered the U.S. markets via a
reverse merger rather than initial public offering.
The Hebei Province-based paper products company was one of
the earliest targets of lawsuits targeting Chinese companies for
accounting and governance issues over the reverse mergers. The
related lawsuits became more frequent starting in 2010.
In the reverse merger, the a Chinese company typically
acquired a U.S. shell company that was already listed on a U.S.
stock exchange.
Shareholders sued Orient Paper and various officers and
directors after the research firm and short-seller Muddy Waters
claimed to find fraud in the company's financial statements. The
company denied the report's claims.
Thirty-seven lawsuits raising similar claims against Chinese
companies were filed last year, roughly triple the year-earlier
number, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Only a few companies have settled. In 2010, China Shenghuo
Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc reached an $800,000
accord.
U.S. District Judge Manuel Real in Los Angeles must approve
the Orient Paper settlement, which was disclosed in a June 16
court filing. Orient Paper said the payout would be covered by
its insurer.
Lawrence Rosen, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, declined to
comment.
Given the timing of the lawsuits , Chinese reverse merger
cases "are just now becoming ripe for settlement," said Seth
Aronson, a lawyer at O'Melveny & Myers who represents Chinese
companies.
Kevin LaCroix, a management liability specialist who runs a
blog discussing liability for corporate officers and directors,
said settlements with U.S.-listed Chinese companies have so far
been small, perhaps in part because they provide little or no
insurance for their officials. Those funds typically play a
significant role in financing investor settlements.
"Prior to these lawsuits coming in, they saw it as a luxury
rather than being a necessity," said LaCroix, an executive vice
president at OakBridge Insurance Services.
The case is Henning v. Orient Paper, Inc., U.S. District
Court of the Central District of California, 10-cv-5887.
For the plaintiffs: Laurence Rosen, The Rosen Law Firm
For Orient Paper, Inc.: Robert Weber and Perrie Weiner, DLA
Piper
(Reporting By Nate Raymond; editing by M.D. Golan)