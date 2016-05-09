May 9 Orient Group Incorporation:

* Says the company to set up JV with two Tibet-based investment companies and Minsheng E-Commerce

* Says the joint venture will be engaged in provision of financial information service, with a registration capital of 200 million yuan

* Says the company to hold 51 pct stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3jlHJ0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)