HONG KONG, June 17 Chinese brokerage Orient Securities Co, which has an investment banking joint venture with a unit of Citigroup Inc in China, plans to launch its up to $1.15 billion share offering in Hong Kong on Monday, IFR reported, citing people close to the deal.

Orient Securities, which filed for the Hong Kong listing under the name DFZQ, plans to sell the shares in an indicative range of HK$7.85 ($1.01) to HK$9.35 each, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said on Friday.

The company didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the listing plans. ($1 = 7.7590 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)