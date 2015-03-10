SHANGHAI Mar 10 Chinese brokerage Orient
Securities Co Ltd, the joint venture partner of a Citigroup Inc
unit, has priced its IPO which could raise more than 10
billion yuan ($1.59 billion) in the largest mainland initial
public offering (IPO) since 2011.
Orient's IPO comes amid concerns on China's brokerages
facing imminent competition from its banks after the securities
regulator said on Friday it is considering issuing brokerage
licenses to banks. Brokerage stocks, as a consequence, had
fallen on Monday.
Brokerages like Orient have seen profits double as retail
investor numbers jump and trading volumes soar, spurred by the
central bank's surprise interest rate cut in November. China
again cut interest rates this month.
Volumes have also been boosted by the Stock Connect scheme,
which opened the same month, allowing direct trading of Hong
Kong and Shanghai stocks on each other's bourses.
Orient Securities is selling 1 billion shares at
10.03 yuan, it said on Tuesday in a prospectus posted on the
Shanghai stock exchange website, making it the largest IPO in
China since Sinohydro Group Ltd raised $2.11 billion
in September 2011.
The funds will be used for working capital purposes and to
expand business, among other things.
China has stepped up the pace of listings this year in an
attempt to temper the country's red-hot stock market, which
gained over 40 percent in the fourth quarter last year.
Orient Securities' IPO price gave it a price-to-earnings
ratio of 22.98 times its 2014 profit on a diluted basis, far
lower than an industry average of 76.17 times for the month up
to Mar. 6, according to the firm's prospectus.
Orient Securities operates a joint venture with
Shanghai-Citigroup Global Markets Asia, according to the JV's
website.
Everbright Securities Co Ltd is underwriting the
IPO.
($1 = 6.2720 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)