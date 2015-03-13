SHANGHAI Mar 13 Orient Securities Co's $1.6 billion initial public offering, the largest mainland China listing since 2011, was oversubscribed by a factor of over 90 as investors scrambled for a sale boosted by new rules capping IPO prices and soaring industry profits.

Under Chinese rules, the process involved in the firm's roughly 10 billion yuan sale means the more than 930 billion yuan ($148.59 billion) put forward to buy shares is now "frozen" for three days until a lottery takes place to decide who gets the stock. The number was disclosed in a company statement posted on the Shanghai stock exchange on Friday.

The massive demand for shares in Orient Securities, a joint venture partner of a Citigroup Inc unit, means the nearly $150 billion funds now on ice is the largest amount frozen during a mainland Chinese IPO in five years. The brokerage operates a joint venture with Shanghai-Citigroup Global Markets Asia, according to the JV's website.

Despite the investor rush, Orient Securities' listing comes amid concerns about China's brokerages facing imminent competition from banks. Earlier this month China's securities regulator said it is considering issuing brokerage licenses to lenders, triggering a fall in brokerage shares.

According to the Orient Securities statement, institutional investors set aside 432.5 billion yuan for the chance to purchase shares in the IPO. Retail investors put aside 506.5 billion yuan.

The funds will be frozen for three days, to be released on Mar. 16 and Mar. 17. But only a tiny fraction of investors will actually land shares: 0.59 percent of retail investors and 1.62 percent of institutional investors.

The total amount of funds frozen is the highest since China First Heavy Industries, which listed in 2010. Strong demand for that IPO led to the freezing of 960 billion yuan.

Everbright Securities Co Ltd is underwriting the Orient Securities IPO. ($1 = 6.2582 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham and David Lin; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Kenneth Maxwell)