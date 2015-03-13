SHANGHAI Mar 13 Orient Securities Co's $1.6
billion initial public offering, the largest mainland China
listing since 2011, was oversubscribed by a factor of over 90 as
investors scrambled for a sale boosted by new rules capping IPO
prices and soaring industry profits.
Under Chinese rules, the process involved in the firm's
roughly 10 billion yuan sale means the more than 930 billion
yuan ($148.59 billion) put forward to buy shares is now "frozen"
for three days until a lottery takes place to decide who gets
the stock. The number was disclosed in a company statement
posted on the Shanghai stock exchange on Friday.
The massive demand for shares in Orient Securities, a joint
venture partner of a Citigroup Inc unit, means the nearly
$150 billion funds now on ice is the largest amount frozen
during a mainland Chinese IPO in five years. The brokerage
operates a joint venture with Shanghai-Citigroup Global Markets
Asia, according to the JV's website.
Despite the investor rush, Orient Securities' listing comes
amid concerns about China's brokerages facing imminent
competition from banks. Earlier this month China's securities
regulator said it is considering issuing brokerage licenses to
lenders, triggering a fall in brokerage shares.
According to the Orient Securities statement, institutional
investors set aside 432.5 billion yuan for the chance to
purchase shares in the IPO. Retail investors put aside 506.5
billion yuan.
The funds will be frozen for three days, to be released on
Mar. 16 and Mar. 17. But only a tiny fraction of investors will
actually land shares: 0.59 percent of retail investors and 1.62
percent of institutional investors.
The total amount of funds frozen is the highest since China
First Heavy Industries, which listed in 2010. Strong
demand for that IPO led to the freezing of 960 billion yuan.
Everbright Securities Co Ltd is underwriting the
Orient Securities IPO.
($1 = 6.2582 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Engen Tham and David Lin; Editing by Adam Jourdan
and Kenneth Maxwell)