HONG KONG Dec 2 Chinese brokerage Orient Securities Co, which has an investment banking joint venture with a unit of Citigroup Inc in China, has added two banks as sponsors of a planned listing in Hong Kong in 2016, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plans.

Goldman Sachs and Nomura were added to help manage the offering, estimated at more than $3 billion, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. IFR reported in August Citigroup had already been picked as a sponsor.

Orient Securities, Goldman Sachs and Nomura didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The Chinese brokerage went public in Shanghai in March, raising about $1.6 billion in its initial public offering. The stock has more than doubled since the IPO.

Orient Securities received board approval in August for the Hong Kong deal, listing a maximum of 870 million shares, putting the Hong Kong deal at up to 20.52 billion yuan ($3.21 billion)based on its 23.59 yuan closing price on Wednesday. ($1 = 6.3987 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)