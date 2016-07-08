HONG KONG, July 8 Shares in Orient Securities Co
, which has an investment banking joint
venture with a unit of Citigroup Inc in China, were set to
open flat in their Hong Kong debut on Friday.
Orient Securities raised about $1 billion in its Hong Kong
initial public offering of shares, after pricing its offering at
HK$8.15 per share, near the bottom end of expectations, last
week.
Orient Securities' Hong Kong shares were indicated to open
at HK$8.17 on Friday, while the benchmark Hang Seng index
was indicated to open down 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Donny Kwok; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)