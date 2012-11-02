PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 2 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is to buy direct marketing toy and party supplies merchant Oriental Trading Co for $500 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person involved in the deal.
Oriental Trading's shareholders held an auction earlier in the year that failed to yield a buyer, after which Berkshire stepped in with a compelling offer, the Journal said, citing another person close to the deal. ()
Berkshire Hathaway and Oriental Trading Co were not available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
In August, Reuters reported that Oriental Trading, which also sells arts and crafts and home decor items, was up for sale in a deal that could fetch about $500 million.
The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2010, is owned by more than a dozen financial institutions.
Feb 21 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Ternium SA has agreed to buy 100 percent of Thyssenkrupp's Brazilian mill CSA, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Ternium will pay Thyssenkrupp 1.26 billion euros, and assume 0.3 billion euros in CSA's debt. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)