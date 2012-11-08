BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel investors announces sale of 444-room Fairmont Newport Beach for $125 mln
* Sunstone Hotel investors announces the sale of the 444-room Fairmont Newport beach for $125.0 million
Nov 8 Orient-Express Hotels Ltd rejected a takeover offer from Indian Hotels Company Ltd, saying the $1.2 billion offer undervalues the company.
Orient also named John Scott as its new chief executive, replacing interim CEO Philip Mengel.
Shares of Orient were down 11 percent at $10.58 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co - Company must pay Reckitt a termination fee equal to $480 million if deal is terminated under certain circumstances
* Dana Inc. to acquire U.S. Manufacturing Corporation's Michigan operations