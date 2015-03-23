SHANGHAI Mar 23 Chinese brokerage Orient
Securities Co's shares rocketed 44 percent in their
Shanghai debut on Monday, the most allowed in one day, after it
raised 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) in the mainland's biggest
listing since 2011.
The surge came after the broker's initial public offering
(IPO) was 90 times oversubscribed in a $150 billion investor
rush last week.
Shares of Orient Securities opened at 12.04 yuan, 20 percent
above their IPO price of 10.03 yuan per share triggering a
temporary halt. Once trading resumed they shot up and by 0130
GMT were trading at 14.4 yuan per share, up 44 percent, the
biggest change allowed in a day's trading under Shanghai bourse
rules.
The listing by Orient, a joint venture partner of a unit of
Citigroup Inc, was the largest since Power Construction
Corp of China Ltd raised $2.1 billion in 2011.
Everbright Securities sponsored the IPO, the funds of which
Orient will use to bolster working capital and expand business.
($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)