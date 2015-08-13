STOCKHOLM Aug 13 Swedish cosmetics maker Oriflame reported second quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and said sales in the third quarter so far had risen 4 percent.

Oriflame's operating profit (EBITDA) fell to 29.6 million euros ($33.0 million) from 32.8 million a year ago, topping a mean forecast of 28.7 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)