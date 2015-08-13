UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Aug 13 Swedish cosmetics maker Oriflame reported second quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday and said sales in the third quarter so far had risen 4 percent.
Oriflame's operating profit (EBITDA) fell to 29.6 million euros ($33.0 million) from 32.8 million a year ago, topping a mean forecast of 28.7 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.