UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds quote, background, detail)
May 10 Beauty products firm Oriflame reported on Wednesday a first-quarter operating profit that was up from a year ago helped by growth at key product categories Skin Care and Wellness, but slightly below market expectations.
* Q2 to-date local-currency sales +11 pct
* Q1 EBIT 29.8 mln EUR ($32.45 mln) vs a year-ago 21.1 mln vs Reuters poll forecast 31.4 mln, operating margin 8.8 pct
* Swedish Oriflame's long-term targets are for an EBIT margin of 15 pct and 10 pct local-currency annual sales growth
* Q1 sales +11 pct with local-currency sales in single-biggest market Russia -4 pct
* Oriflame, whose rivals include U.S. Avon, has been reducing its exposure to Russia and other CIS countries in the face of tough market conditions
* Its shares are up 27 pct YTD after they more than doubled in value last year
* CEO Magnus Brannstrom in report: "During Q1 2017 we continued to focus on balancing sustainable sales development with healthy profitability improvements. All in all, a positive start of 2017, even though macroeconomic challenges remain in several markets"
* Oriflame's products, which are sold by direct-selling agents, range from make-up and skin and haircare to accessories and food additives
* The company has a strategy to particularly grow its Skin Care and its Wellness product categories - currently its biggest and smallest, respectively ($1 = 0.9184 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources