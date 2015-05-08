STOCKHOLM May 8 Swedish cosmetics maker Oriflame reported first quarter earnings below expectations on Friday and said sales in the second quarter so far had fallen 1 percent.

Oriflame's operating profit (EBITDA) fell to 23.0 million euros ($25.8 million) from 29.4 million a year ago, lagging a mean forecast of 24.8 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.8915 euros) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)