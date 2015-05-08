UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM May 8 Swedish cosmetics maker Oriflame reported first quarter earnings below expectations on Friday and said sales in the second quarter so far had fallen 1 percent.
Oriflame's operating profit (EBITDA) fell to 23.0 million euros ($25.8 million) from 29.4 million a year ago, lagging a mean forecast of 24.8 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.8915 euros) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.