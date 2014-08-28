Aug 28 Oriflame : * Russian tax claim received and wellness products no longer affected by recent

sanctions * Says following several years of ongoing tax investigation in Russia it today

received an official claim from the authorities amounting to EUR21M including

penalty fees * Says the cash out effect from the claim is estimated to amount to

approximately EUR11M to be paid in the third quarter 2014 prior to the

litigation * Says in accordance with local and international opinions supporting

oriflame's position, no profit and loss impact is currently foreseen Link to press release:here