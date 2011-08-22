MELBOURNE Aug 23 Origin Energy , Australia's top energy retailer, reported a 15 percent rise in full-year profit, in line with market forecasts, helped by its A$3.25 billion takeover of two local power businesses.

It said it expected its underlying profit to grow by 30 percent in the year ahead, with a full year contribution from Integral Energy and Country Energy, which was below analysts' forecasts for 35 percent growth.

Underlying profit rose to A$673 million ($702 million) for the year to June from A$612 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net profit of A$670 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Origin bought the Integral Energy and Country Energy power retail businesses from Australia's New South Wales state last December. On the production side, its key growth project is the Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas project. ($1 = 0.959 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)