PERTH May 26 Origin Energy is offering Royal Dutch Shell's stalled Arrow liquefied natural gas venture in eastern Australia the opportunity to collaborate on the expansion of its A$24.7 billion ($23.8 billion) plant already under construction on Curtis Island.

Origin Energy and ConocoPhillips' Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) could offer Arrow, a joint venture between Shell and PetroChina, "a great site with plenty of potential to expand," Chief Executive Grant King said in a televised interview with the Australian Financial Review on Sunday.

Shell and Petrochina's Arrow LNG is one of four ventures on Australia's east coast that plans to pump gas from coal seams to export facilities where it will be converted to LNG but it is the only one widely expected not to proceed with building its own LNG plant.

Origin's APLNG, BG Group (BG.L), and Santos (STO.AX) are building three coal seam gas to LNG plants on Queensland's Curtis Island at a total cost of more than A$60 billion.

Cost overruns, skills and equipment shortages, community opposition and a strong Australian dollar have increased construction costs and led to speculation that it may be more viable for Shell to sell gas to a rival operator.

Last year sources said that the cost of the proposed Arrow project may have increased to $34-$36 billion from an initial $24-$26 billion.

Shell has delayed a final decision on whether to push ahead with its plant which is now likely to be made at the start of 2014, rather than this year, as previously planned.

"I'm sure each of the projects, including APLNG, will say to Arrow that if you're interested in working with us here's what we can offer you," King said. "We've made our interest clear in terms of what we can offer here."

Australia is on course to overtake Qatar as the world's top LNG exporter by 2017, whether or not future expansion of the coal seam projects goes ahead. The east coast projects are part of a wider $170 billion LNG boom, with more plants being built in the west and north and supplied with conventional gas.