By Morag MacKinnon
PERTH May 26 Origin Energy is offering
Royal Dutch Shell's stalled Arrow liquefied natural gas
venture in eastern Australia the opportunity to collaborate on
the expansion of its A$24.7 billion ($23.8 billion) plant
already under construction on Curtis Island.
Origin Energy and ConocoPhillips' Australia Pacific
LNG (APLNG) could offer Arrow, a joint venture between Shell and
PetroChina, "a great site with plenty of potential to
expand," Chief Executive Grant King said in a televised
interview with the Australian Financial Review on Sunday.
Shell and Petrochina's Arrow LNG is one of four ventures on
Australia's east coast that plans to pump gas from coal seams to
export facilities where it will be converted to LNG but it is
the only one widely expected not to proceed with building its
own LNG plant.
Origin's APLNG, BG Group (BG.L), and Santos (STO.AX) are
building three coal seam gas to LNG plants on Queensland's
Curtis Island at a total cost of more than A$60 billion.
Cost overruns, skills and equipment shortages, community
opposition and a strong Australian dollar have increased
construction costs and led to speculation that it may be more
viable for Shell to sell gas to a rival operator.
Last year sources said that the cost of the proposed Arrow
project may have increased to $34-$36 billion from an initial
$24-$26 billion.
Shell has delayed a final decision on whether to push ahead
with its plant which is now likely to be made at the start of
2014, rather than this year, as previously planned.
"I'm sure each of the projects, including APLNG, will say to
Arrow that if you're interested in working with us here's what
we can offer you," King said. "We've made our interest clear in
terms of what we can offer here."
Australia is on course to overtake Qatar as the world's top
LNG exporter by 2017, whether or not future expansion of the
coal seam projects goes ahead. The east coast projects are part
of a wider $170 billion LNG boom, with more plants being built
in the west and north and supplied with conventional gas.