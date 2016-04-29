MELBOURNE, April 29 Origin Energy Ltd
on Friday more than doubled its outlook for earnings from
liquefied natural gas this year, saying the first unit at its
Australia Pacific LNG plant was producing at above its rated
capacity of 4.5 million tonnes a year.
APLNG, operated by ConocoPhillips, shipped 11
cargoes in the March quarter, mostly going to China's Sinopec,
and is set to start exporting from its second production unit
between July and December, Origin said.
The extra volume adds to an already oversupplied global LNG
market, with spot prices in Asia LNG-AS down 36 percent so far
this year.
"Given the strong operational performance of Train 1 since
shipment of the first LNG cargo on Jan. 9, Origin expects to
recognise Train 1 revenue from March 1 2016," it said in its
quarterly report.
It now expects underlying LNG earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the year to June 2016
of between A$100 million and A$150 million, well above an
earlier forecast between A$30 million and A$80 million.
Origin reported a 45-percent rise in March quarter revenue
to A$316.4 million ($241.8 million) from a year earlier on the
back of first sales from the APLNG project.
Production rose 65 percent to 60.9 petajoules.
($1 = 1.3084 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)