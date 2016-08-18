* Annual core profit slumps 46 pct, as expected

* Weighing company split, further asset sales

* Expects to cut net debt to well below $9 bln by June

* Shares fall as much as 3.8 pct (Adds CEO comments)

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Aug 18 Australia's Origin Energy suspended its final dividend in a bid to cut debt and trimmed its guidance, after weak oil prices and spending on its Australia Pacific LNG project nearly halved its underlying annual profit.

Australia's top power and gas retailer, whose A$26 billion ($20 billion) Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas project started exporting this year just as oil and LNG prices slumped, said on Thursday that cutting debt was its highest priority.

Origin slashed net debt by $4 billion to $9.1 billion in the year to June, thanks to the sale of its Contact Energy business in New Zealand and a sale of new shares, and expected it to be well below A$9 billion by next June.

Managing Director Grant King said with APLNG's second of two units set to be producing by the December quarter, the company would focus in the "next few months" on future strategy.

He did not rule out further asset sales or a split of Origin's energy markets business and its gas production arm.

"The mix of gas and renewables is something we're very committed to ... But within that context, we will continue to review assets and structures that we think best position Origin to take advantage of that future," King told reporters.

Underlying profit fell to A$365 million ($280 million) for the year to June 2016 from A$682 million a year earlier, in line with analysts' forecasts around A$370 million.

DEBT FOCUS

Origin's share price fell sharply last year as investors worried about the steep rise in the company's debt to build the AP LNG plant, one of three LNG plants that have started up side by side in Queensland since early 2015.

King said the company would want to ensure net debt was well below $9 billion and its debt to earnings ratio was sustainable at around three times before reinstating the dividend.

The ramp-up at the 9 million tonnes a year APLNG plant has been a bit slower than expected while the oil price slump has persisted, delaying the benefits of the project.

However, Origin expected significant growth in earnings and returns, strong cash flow and continuing debt reduction in the 2018 financial year and beyond as APLNG moves from development to production, King said.

With both APLNG units operating, the company said it expects underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to rise by at least 45 percent to between A$2.37 billion and A$2.6 billion in the year to June 2017.

But excluding LNG, the 2017 guidance worked out to $1.8 billion to $1.95 billion, which was lower than flagged in February.

"We anticipate a negative reaction to the guidance downgrade," Royal Bank of Canada analyst Ben Wilson said in a note, adding that the dividend suspension was expected.

Origin shares fell as much as 3.8 percent in a broader market down 0.4 percent.

($1 = 1.3057 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)