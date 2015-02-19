(Adds details on capex, Origin considers pipeline sale)
MELBOURNE/PERTH Feb 19 Origin Energy Ltd
, Australia's biggest gas and power retailer, reported a
9 percent drop in first-half underlying profit on Thursday, hurt
by lower oil output, and said it would focus on cutting costs
amid the oil price slump.
Origin is in transition as it prepares to start exporting
liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its A$24.7 billion Australia
Pacific LNG project in Queensland state, due to start producing
mid-year, but is under pressure from the steep fall in oil
prices.
The company said it will look for ways to defer some capital
spending, and would also consider the sale of the APLNG pipeline
that runs from its gasfields to the LNG plant.
"We're just reluctant to commit capex in some areas until
it's clearer as to what future prices are going to be and future
cash flows are going to be," Managing Director Grant King told
reporters on a conference call Thursday.
Underlying profit fell to A$346 million for the six months
to December, below below two analysts' forecasts around A$369
million. But the company held its dividend at 25 cents, as
expected, and its shares were steady in afternoon trade.
King said efforts to conserve cash flow and any cutback on
capital expenditure meant the APLNG project was less likely to
generate surplus gas.
Before oil prices plunged 50 percent, Origin Energy and
rival Santos Ltd, which are both building LNG plants in
Queensland, were looking forward to sharp growth in earnings.
LNG prices are tied to oil prices, while exports of LNG
would sap gas from Australia's eastern markets, driving up local
gas prices.
Both companies have had to temper their outlooks, although
Origin said at current market forecasts for oil prices to
improve to $85 a barrel in real terms from 2018, the economics
of its APLNG investment "remain robust" but diminished.
The first full-year contribution from APLNG is expected in
the year to June 2017.
Origin's rival BG Group sold its pipeline in late
2014 for $5 billion.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Rebekah Kebede in
Perth; Editing by Richard Pullin)