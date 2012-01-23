PERTH Jan 23 Australia's Origin Energy said on Monday its $20 billion Australia Pacific LNG project is on schedule to deliver its first liquefied natural gas delivery from its first train in mid-2015.

The company released a statement earlier that Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) and Sinopec had signed an agreement for Sinopec to take an additional 10 percent interest in the project for $1.1 billion.

The deal will bring Sinopec's total equity in the project to 25 percent, while the equity share of joint venture partners ConocoPhillips and Origin will be reduced to 37.5 percent. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede)