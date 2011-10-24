SYDNEY Oct 24 Australia's Origin Energy on Monday reaffirmed its full-year earnings forecast, based on the operational performance so far this year.

The firm in August said it expected underlying profit to increase 30 percent in the financial year 2012 and underlying Earnings Before Interest Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation to rise around 35 percent. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)