PERTH Nov 17 Origin Energy said on Thursday it signed a binding heads of agreement to supply Japan's Kansai Electric Power with liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Australia Pacific LNG project in eastern Australia.

Under the agreement, Kansai will buy 1 million tonnes of LNG for 20 years.

Australia Pacific LNG is a joint venture between ConocoPhillips and Origin and work on a first LNG train is already under way, while a second train is expected to be approved late this year or early next.

